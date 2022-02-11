Eaton Vance Management Acquires 107,149 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of PayPal worth $600,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.50. 205,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,249,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

