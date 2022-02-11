Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $183.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $171.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $210.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $201.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

