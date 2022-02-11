CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives $10.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,737,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 4,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,661. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

