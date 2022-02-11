ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARX. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.90.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$14.90. 3,154,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$15.64. The company has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.27.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.