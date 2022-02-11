Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. 2,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

