Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS.

NYSE PDS traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,317. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $713.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision Drilling stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Precision Drilling worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

