Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Earnings Results

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,695. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.50 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRTS. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.