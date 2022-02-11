Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$53.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$53.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CSFB downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.32.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.79 on Friday, reaching C$55.34. 4,321,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,420. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.98 and a one year high of C$55.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.63.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 in the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

