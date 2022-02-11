XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.74. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of XPO opened at $68.74 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

