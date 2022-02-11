Critical Comparison: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) & Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Gritstone bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 8.25 -$50.52 million N/A N/A Gritstone bio $4.04 million 95.42 -$105.31 million ($1.28) -4.43

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio.

Volatility & Risk

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 5.2, indicating that its stock price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -432.38% -51.18% -30.52% Gritstone bio -155.88% -38.51% -30.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 548.30%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.28%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

