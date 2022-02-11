Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $49.80. 116,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,237. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

