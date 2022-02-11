Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $693.28

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 693.28 ($9.37) and traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.87). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 719 ($9.72), with a volume of 106,623 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £823.80 million and a P/E ratio of 35.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 694.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 744.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £7,933,710.96 ($10,728,480.00).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.