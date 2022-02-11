Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Alliance Global Partners

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NEPT traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.37. 161,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.67.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.