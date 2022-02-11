BMO Capital Markets Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$25.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.28.

Shares of REI.UN stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.76. 1,196,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$17.77 and a 12-month high of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

