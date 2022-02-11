Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.20.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE TIH traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$114.45. The company had a trading volume of 149,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,267. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$87.85 and a 52 week high of C$115.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $756,418.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.