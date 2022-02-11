Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $393.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded down $8.09 on Friday, hitting $197.82. 158,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.