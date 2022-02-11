Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.
NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 187,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $53.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
