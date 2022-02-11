Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 187,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

