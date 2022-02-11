Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 37,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 670,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LYEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
