Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,009 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.22. 738,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,367,008. The firm has a market cap of $402.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

