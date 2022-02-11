PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNNT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

