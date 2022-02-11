Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

RSSS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 million, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Research Solutions worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

