Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company Inc updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.290-$0.350 EPS.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,847. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

