Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $83.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a PE ratio of -17.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

