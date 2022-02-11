Harvest Finance (FARM) Achieves Market Cap of $76.17 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $113.85 or 0.00264345 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $76.17 million and $14.70 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 669,050 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

