Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Target Price at $81.11

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SGMS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 14,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,209. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

