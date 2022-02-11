Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Target Price at $81.11

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
SGMS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 14,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,209. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
