Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.