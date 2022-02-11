Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

