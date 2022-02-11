ALLY 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,949.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $5.26 million and $10,949.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00040311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00102850 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

