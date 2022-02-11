Morgan Stanley Sells 203,780 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,590,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $545,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.