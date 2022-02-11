Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,436 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of FB stock opened at $228.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.15 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $634.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

