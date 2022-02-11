RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 19500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$75.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

In related news, insider Richard Charles Hains bought 30,021,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,401,710.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,471,131.12.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

