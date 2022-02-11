i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.55

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.55 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.26), with a volume of 6400395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.37) to GBX 28 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £214.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 0.11 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

