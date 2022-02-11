Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $311.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.