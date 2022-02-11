Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $311.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.