HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

HRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get HireRight alerts:

Shares of HRT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. 1,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,791. HireRight has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.98 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,621,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,935,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,839,000.

HireRight Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.