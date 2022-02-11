Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $674,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 70.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 3,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

