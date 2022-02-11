Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
REZI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 3,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.50.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.
