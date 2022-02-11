SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0057

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $10,471.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00028280 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.