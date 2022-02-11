FlypMe (FYP) One Day Volume Hits $256.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 14% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $256.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00040233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

