Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. Upwork reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,875 shares of company stock worth $5,176,238 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

