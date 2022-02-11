Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Cut by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,375,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.31. 65,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

