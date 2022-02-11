Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.

Shares of TRYIY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 36,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.