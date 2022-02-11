Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.

Shares of TRYIY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 36,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.