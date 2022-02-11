Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.
TGH stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 21,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textainer Group (TGH)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.