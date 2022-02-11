Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $387.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $350.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $272.60 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

