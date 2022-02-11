Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $55,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,030,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Illumina by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $235,485,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,765,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $349.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.41 and its 200 day moving average is $413.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.07.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.