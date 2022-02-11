Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock remained flat at $$8.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.