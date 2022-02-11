Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $98.50

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,567. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.65.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.