Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00306497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

