Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DIC Asset (DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR: DIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.50 ($22.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €24.00 ($27.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/9/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($21.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €24.00 ($27.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/31/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.50 ($22.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($21.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/24/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.50 ($22.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €24.00 ($27.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/4/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($21.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/29/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($21.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/23/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($21.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

DIC stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €15.60 ($17.93). The stock had a trading volume of 110,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.11 and a 200 day moving average of €15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €13.55 ($15.57) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($19.36).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

