Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
INVH opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
