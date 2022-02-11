Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

INVH opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.