PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issues Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

PNNT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 10,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of PennantPark Investment worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.