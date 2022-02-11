Confluent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,257 call options.

Confluent stock traded down $14.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 237,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,057. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

