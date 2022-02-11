Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 33,900 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $60,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $487.03. 21,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,376. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

